Dolphins end regular season with loss to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins ended the regular season with a 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It was evident from the start that Miami was no match for New England. The Patriots had the top seed on the line and their play showed it. With the win, the Patriots have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Dolphins meanwhile missed a chance at the fifth seed, and will enter the postseason as the AFC's lowest seed.

Miami finished the season with a 10-6 record and ended up winning nine of the final 11 games it played. If the Dolphins had won this game, they could have moved up to the fifth seed with a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs. That movement would have set up a game against the Houston Texans instead of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Moore continued to fill in for Ryan Tannehill and started off slow in the first half. Moore's final line was better, but still trailed Tom Brady by a good deal on the other side. Miami's quarterback threw two touchdown passes and was picked off once as part of a 205-yard day.

Brady tore up Miami's defense and continued what has been an exceptional season. Brady was suspended for four games to begin the year, but ended up with one of the finer seasons in NFL history for a QB. In this one, Brady had three touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 130.4 rating.

Jay Ajayi was held in check after posting over 200 yards last week in Buffalo. Ajayi ended up with only 59 yards on the ground on his 16 carries. The running back entered the game with some lingering shoulder issues, but should be ready to go at full strength for the Wild-Card game next week.

Miami will begin the playoffs next weekend in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. The date and time of the game have yet to be announced.

