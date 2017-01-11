Dolphins coordinator Vance Joseph hired as Broncos head coach

DENVER -- And then there was one.

The Broncos moved aggressively to hire Vance Joseph as their 16th head coach on Wednesday morning, reaching an agreement on four-year deal, according to multiple sources. Joseph emerged as the favorite after a four-hour interview Tuesday and a long dinner at general manager John Elway's Cherry Creek restaurant. The Broncos told Joseph to cancel his flight to San Diego, a clear indication of their desire to finalize a deal Wednesday at Dove Valley.

Joseph served as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator this past season. He first impressed the Broncos two years ago when they interviewed him for the job that went to Gary Kubiak. Joseph carried that momentum into his week, beating out candidates Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Kansas City coordinator Dave Toub.

It's official.



Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

THE VANCE JOSEPH FILE

The Broncos are moving closer to naming Gary Kubiak's replacement. My glance at the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator who has emerged as a strong candidate:

College Coaching Experience: Colorado graduate assistant (1999-2001), Wyoming (2002), Colorado defensive backs coach (2002-2003), Bowling Green Falcons defensive backs (2004).

NFL, College Playing Experience: New York Jets defensive back (1995, 13 games, 6 starts, two interceptions). Indianapolis Colts (1996, 4 games). University of Colorado quarterback (1990-1994, 30 games, 34-for-61, 454 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 50 rushes, 237 yards, 1 TD). Three-year letterman.

By The Numbers: The statistics were not kind in his first year as a coordinator. The Dolphins ranked 30th against the run (140.4 yards per game), two spots behind the Broncos, and Ndamukong Suh led the league in offsides penalties with 29. Coach Adam Gase credited Joseph for keeping the unit from crumbling after critical injuries, helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Joseph distinguished himself in Houston and Cincinnati. In 2014 and 2015, the Bengals led the NFL with 41 interceptions as Joseph worked with the defensive backs. In 2015, the Dolphins and Panthers were the only teams to intercept more passes (21) than touchdowns allowed (18).

Personal: Was state champion in football and basketball at Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, La. Earned bachelor’s degree in marketing from CU in 1994. He and his wife, Holly, have two children, daughter Nataly and son Stone.