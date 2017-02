Freshly hired Florida Atlantic University coach Lane Kiffin attracted national attention for a promotional video that features Kiffin appearing less than enthused.

A tweet from the @FAU_Football account containing the video appears to have been deleted, after national media outlets began poking fun at it.

Here's a sampling of those tweets:

The bosses saw the Lane Kiffin video and told me that what works for a season ticket sales drive will work for a subscription drive. pic.twitter.com/mMSIKvPKiX — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 31, 2017

Lane, blink twice if you're ok! https://t.co/jorGGYjV5u — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 31, 2017

Someone check for a pulse. Seriously. https://t.co/K58s0gepoN — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 31, 2017