FRESNO, Calif. - (KSEE/NBC) - A California man is recovering from burns after his electronic cigarette exploded Wednesday in his pocket.

The 53-year-old man was on a city bus in Fresno when the device suddenly blew up, burning the man.

A camera on the bus captured the entire ordeal.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor burns to his right hand and thigh.

