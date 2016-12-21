Singer Richard Marx says he's no 'big hero' after plane incident

Fuentes wrote that her husband was the first to help subdue the man.
A Korean Air spokesman confirmed the incident aboard the flight from Hanoi to Seoul and that photos on Marx's Facebook page were shot during the flight. Cho Hyun Mook said the matter was under investigation and that it appears that crew members responded in accordance with airline policies.
Marx posted a later update saying he and Fuentes were home safe and saying he wasn't a "big hero."
Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big "hero" move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern