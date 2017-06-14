President Trump says Virginia shooting suspect is dead

Rep. Steve Scalise in stable condition

ERICA WERNER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
9:06 AM, Jun 14, 2017
3 hours ago

Congressman Steve Scalise was shot in Virginia at a charity baseball practice on June 14.

The FBI is investigating a  shooting at a baseball field  in Alexandria, Virginia, that injured at least four people, including a congressman.  The shooting happened Wednesday morning during practice for a congressional charity baseball game. Federal law enforcement  told NBC News  the shooter was 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois. President Donald Trump said the shooter died. Rep. Mo Brooks witnessed the shooting. He was the first to tell  the media  that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was hit by gunfire. Scalise was shot in the hip and needed surgery after being transported to the hospital.  A statement  from his office said he was in good condition and was able to speak to his wife before surgery. At least one medical helicopter helped transport the injured to local hospitals. . @HouseDemocrats praying for our @HouseGOP @SenateGOP baseball colleagues after hearing about the horrific shooting. https://t.co/y2HEUaSuzd pic.twitter.com/6HBrlnxtey — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) June 14, 2017 Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were among those injured, but both are in good condition. "I was with Sen. Paul in the gym, who had been there, and he told me had these two Capitol Police officers, who were part of Congressman Scalise's detail, not been there, it might have been a massacre, 'cause there would have been no one to respond," Sen. Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. "We're deeply indebted to their service. We again salute their continuing and unfailing bravery on behalf of the Capitol community," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise , the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington, officials said. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, according to one congressional aide. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney (R) of Florida's District 17, who represents Okeechobee as part of his district, was at the practice Wednesday morning in Alexandria. Rooney is on the Republican softball team. His staff says that he is safe and is home resting.

President Donald Trump said at 11:40 a.m. that the shooter, identified by news outlets as James T. Hodkinson, has died from his injuries and that he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

The shooting occurred at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where lawmakers and others were gathered for a morning practice. Alexandria police said a suspect was taken into custody and "not a threat."

Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Mich., said Scalise was at second base when he was shot.

"I was looking right at him," Bishop told Detroit radio station WWJ. "He was a sitting duck."

Rep. Mo Brooks, an Alabama Republican, said two law enforcement officers were believed to be among the others shot.

Brooks said that Scalise, 51, was down on the ground with what Brooks described as "a hip wound." The Alabama lawmaker said he colleague "crawled into the outfield, leaving a trail of blood."

"We started giving him the liquids, I put pressure on his wound in his hip," Brooks said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said Scalise's wounds were not believed to be life-threatening and that a member of the security detail was also shot.

Scalise is the No. 3 House Republican leader. He was first elected to the House in 2008 after serving in the state legislature.

Katie Filous was walking her two dogs near the field when she heard "a lot of shots, probably more than 20." She said the shooting "went on for quite a while."

Filous said she saw the shooter hit a uniformed law enforcement officer, who she said was later evacuated by helicopter. She said the officer had gotten out of a parked car, drawn a handgun and shouted something to the gunman, who then fired.

Rep. Jeff Duncan said in a statement that he was at the practice and "saw the shooter."

"Please pray for my colleagues," Duncan said.

Associated Press reporters Chad Day, Mary Clare Jalonick, Ken Thomas, Vivian Salama and Sarah Brumfield contributed to this report.

