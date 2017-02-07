AP FACT CHECK: President Donald Trump's claim terrorism ignored unsupported

CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press
8:53 AM, Feb 7, 2017

"Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland. ... It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many, many cases, the dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that,"  President Donald Trump said  in a speech at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.  The press doesn't cover up terrorist attacks. But Trump's White House clearly isn't happy with the way the media treats terrorism. In defense of Trump's comments, the White House  published a list  of terror attacks that it says were underreported in Western media. A White House official says "most" of these 78 attacks since 2014 have not received enough attention from media. pic.twitter.com/v66rcHxAFI — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) February 7, 2017 The list includes several misspellings, including the word "attacker" being spelled multiple times without a "c." Also,  San Bernardino  was misspelled.  Some of the listed attacks were heavily covered by the media. Others resulted in few or no casualties. And many of the attacks happened overseas. The U.S. media does have a bit of a blind spot when it comes to international terrorism.  FiveThirtyEight  researched which terrorist attacks are covered by Western media. It found attacks in affluent and Western countries tend to get more coverage than those in poor and non-Western countries.  That finding is based on the digital archives of The New York Times, which the post's author used as a proxy for Western media coverage in general. SEE MORE: Rudy Giuliani Says Trump's Travel Ban Is About Danger, Not Muslims Let's be clear: Prioritizing which stories to cover is an issue journalists face. But that's a lot different than intentionally ignoring a story, which is what the president first insinuated. Trump prioritizes his attention to terrorism, as well. He spoke out  on Twitter  about a nonfatal attack in France, where the only person injured was the Middle-Eastern attacker.  A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017 But Trump was silent after a man shot and killed six people  at a mosque . The mosque shooter, a  27-year old white man , was a vocal supporter of both Trump and France's far-right politician Marine Le Pen. The French politician's visit to Quebec  is thought to  have inspired the shooter's extremist views. Trending stories at Newsy.com Senate Democrats Are Making A Last-Ditch Effort To Reject Betsy DeVos Romanians Continue To Protest, Seek Government Resignations Next Kremlin Wants Fox News To Apologize To President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump salutes a Marines honor guard as he disembarks from Marine One upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made an unsupported assertion Monday that terrorist acts in Europe are going unreported. A look at the matter:

TRUMP: "All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."

___

THE FACTS: Trump and his team have cited only one example of a deadly terrorist attack anywhere going unreported, the one that didn't happen in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Adviser Kellyanne Conway spoke about a Bowling Green "massacre" that didn't take place, correcting herself when she was called out on the error.

As for Trump's claim about Europe, it's probably true that you haven't heard of every attack on the continent that can be tied to terrorism. Scores if not hundreds happen every year. Many don't rise to the level of an international audience because they cause no casualties, or little or no property damage, or are carried out by unknown assailants for unclear reasons.

One exhaustive list is the Global Terrorism Database, maintained by the University of Maryland. It lists 321 episodes of suspected or known terrorism in Western Europe alone in 2015. Many are anti-Muslim attacks against mosques, not the brand of terrorism Trump has expressed concern about. Many are attacks undertaken for right-wing or left-wing causes that have nothing to do with Islamic extremism or xenophobic attacks on mosques.

Among examples from 2015 that were largely under the radar of Americans:

—On Oct. 24, assailants set fire to the residence of a Socialist Justice Party member in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of series of attacks against the party that day.

—On Sept. 13, assailants set fire to the Whitton Methodist Church hall in Richmond, England, with no reported casualties and no one immediately claiming responsibility.

—On Jan. 17, gunmen opened fire on patrons at a bar in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, causing no casualties. Dissident Republicans were thought to have been behind the attack.

The database defines a terrorist act as one aimed at attaining political, religious, social or economic goals through coercion or intimidation of the public, outside acts of war.

The devastating attacks by Islamic extremists that year are also on the list, among them the murderous assault on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and the even bloodier attack at Paris' Bataclan concert hall, the worst in a series of killings in one day. Those attacks and other deadly ones in Europe received saturation coverage for days.

But even the smaller, non-lethal acts of terrorism received coverage: The database itself is built from media reports.

___

THE WALKBACK

Trump made his claim before a broad audience on live television, while speaking at Central Command headquarters in Florida.

On Air Force One, before a smaller audience, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump did not really mean that terrorist attacks received no coverage. Trump's actual complaint, he said, was that such acts don't get enough attention.

"He felt that members of media don't always cover some of those events to the extent that other events might get covered," Spicer said. "Like a protest gets blown out of the water, and yet an attack or a foiled attack doesn't necessarily get the same coverage."

The White House later released a list of 78 worldwide attacks it described as "executed or inspired by" IS. Most on the list did not get sufficient media attention, the White House said, without specifying which ones it considered underreported.

Attacks on the list that had high death tolls were given blanket coverage, such as the Brussels bombings in March, the San Bernadino, California, shootings in December 2015, and the Paris attacks in November 2015. Some with a smaller death toll, such as two attacks in Canada that killed one soldier each, were covered at the time and well known.

The White House did not point to any examples supporting Trump's contention that terrorist attacks were "not even being reported." Less than half of the 78 incidents the White House listed occurred in Europe.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

