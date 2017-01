The baggage claim area in Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has partially reopened.

As passengers arrive to pick up their bags, their thoughts are on what happened in what is still closed off.

"It's still in the back of your mind," says one arriving passenger.

It was another long, busy day as stranded passengers came back to recover their belongings. Hundreds of items still remain in the terminals.

While some have been able to fly out, others like Jill Reynolds are still stuck trying to rebook flights.

"This is the first time the lines have been moving since we got here," says Reynolds.

Marsha Jacobs is out of luck. There are no vacant hotels in the area, so she is forced to to sleep in Terminal 1 Saturday night.

"We had to wait until tomorrow to catch another flight," Jacobs said.

However she remains in good spirits.

"Instead of being angry and miserable and just be patient here and wait until our flight comes."