Tropical Depression 8 becomes Tropical Storm Gert in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gert is strengthening with 45mph winds as of 11pm.

It is forecasted to intensify to hurricane strength now by Tuesday.

The current track still has it headed between Bermuda and Hatteras and not impacting any land.

It will become extra-tropical in the north Atlantic in about 3-4 days.

For the very latest,Check the National Hurricane Center web page

Watching Invest 91L next. it has a 40% chance to develop over the next 5 days as it moves across the Atlantic.