It's the most wonderful time of the year but it's also the perfect time for scammers.

“There are a lot of scams out there," said West Palm Beach resident Jhorman Gonzales. "I get emails, calls, text messages even.”

Experts say 'tis the season to be extra careful when you're shopping.

“Whenever there are a lot of happy people out there, whenever there’s a lot of activity and confusion, the bad guys are right there to take advantage of it," said Alan Crowetz with Infostream

The Better Business Bureau released 'the 12 scams of Christmas', a list of scams to look out for this holiday season.

From fake coupons to look-alike websites, Crowetz said if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“Take a minute to ask yourself, do you trust this site? Do you trust this person?" Crowetz said.

Especially with online shopping, make sure you use websites you trust.

"I'm mostly using amazon but if I'm using a site I don't know, I check out reviews first," Gonzales said.

Another shopper said she mostly uses common sense when shopping online. "There are many things that are too good to be true online," said Ida Maegaahrd.

Crowetz said it's not always about money. Often times scammers are after getting a hold of your personal information.

"It's worth money," Crowetz said.

To avoid identity theft you should never give out personal information.

Another scam this season is getting calls from phony charities.

“I get 40 phone calls a day with a voice recording," said Kyle Sullivan.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -