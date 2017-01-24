Woman kidnapped, beat, robbed man she met online for sex: BSO

A man was kidnapped, beaten and robbed by a woman and two accomplices after he arranged to meet her for sex at a Tamarac hotel through Backpage.com, authorities said.

The woman, 30-year-old Jesse Nicole Rodriguez, was arrested Sunday on several charges including grand theft, battery, illegal use of a credit card and possession of cocaine, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The victim, who doesn't want to be identified, said he wanted a steamy night when he responded to the ad on Backpage.com.

"I just said I was dying this moment like for a while. It was so humiliating, I mean it's like a nightmare," said the victim.

Rodriguez's alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Kevin Ravi Ramnarine, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft, possession of codeine and possession of cannabis.

A second accomplice, 24-year-old Latrise Lenoir, was taken into custody but the charges against her were unknown. Attorney information for the suspects wasn't available.

According to the arrest report, the victim went to an Extended Stay hotel on W. Commercial Boulevard to meet with a woman he met on Backpage. Rodriguez let him into the room and started performing sexual acts on him before tying his wrists with a cell phone cord, the report said.



Rodriguez then went through his pockets and removed $180 in cash, his wallet, cell phone and car keys, the report said. He was also held against his will and she struck him in the face several times ash she demanded the PIN for his debit card, the report said.

"She tried to get a lot of money out of my bank account, she took my card, she took my car keys, my cell phone. Whatever I had in the wallet," the victim told NBC 6.

She then called an accomplice, Lenoir, who took the debit card to a nearby bank but was declined when she tried to take money out of the victim's account, the report said. The two women then walked the victim to the bank where he was forced to withdraw $200, the report said.

As they were walking back to hotel, they were met by Ramnarine, who took the victim back to the hotel room. In the room, he threatened the victim, saying he would shoot and kill him, the report said.

The women came back and the victim was driven to a nearby CVS in his car. Rodriguez grabbed makeup and $200 in Visa gift cards and as they walked up to the counter, he tried to grab his cell phone and a scuffle ensued, the report said.

Rodriguez and Ramnarine fled the store in the victim's car, and the victim had the store call authorities, the report said.

Deputies responded to the CVS and then the hotel, where they found Rodriguez still in her room. Ramnarine was found hiding in the bathroom, the report said.

Lenoir walked up as deputies were placing Rodriguez and Ramnarine into a police car, and was taken into custody, the report said. The victim was able to identify all of the suspects, the report said.



Story from our news partner NBCMiami