Wildfire warnings posted for areas of Florida

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of Florida thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air.
The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for west central and southwestern Florida, which has seen little rainfall in the past month.
It's cool and sunny, but we still have hazardous weather concerns today with dangerous fire weather, marine, and beach conditions. #flwxpic.twitter.com/KVIN86qivZ