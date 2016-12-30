Wildfire warnings posted for areas of Florida

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of Florida thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for west central and southwestern Florida, which has seen little rainfall in the past month.

It's cool and sunny, but we still have hazardous weather concerns today with dangerous fire weather, marine, and beach conditions. #flwx pic.twitter.com/KVIN86qivZ — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 30, 2016

A warning is also in effect for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday.

On Thursday, a fire burned more than 200 acres near the central Oklahoma town of Tecumseh, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Aaron Williams told the Shawnee News-Star that the fire was started by someone who was burning trash.