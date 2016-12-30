Wildfire warnings posted for areas of Florida

Associated Press
1:44 PM, Dec 30, 2016
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) -- Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of Florida thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for west central and southwestern Florida, which has seen little rainfall in the past month.

A warning is also in effect for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday. 

On Thursday, a fire burned more than 200 acres near the central Oklahoma town of Tecumseh, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Tecumseh Fire Chief Aaron Williams told the Shawnee News-Star that the fire was started by someone who was burning trash.

