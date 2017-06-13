What's changing since Pulse?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Amidst an outpouring of love, Pulse survivors came back to the place where hate destroyed 49 lives. India Godman barely escaped. She said, "Now we all try to heal, to come together."

Orlando police, who ended the nightmare one year ago, got hugs from so many today outside the now shuttered nightclub. But the police chief, John Mina, is still looking for more help from Washington.

"There definitely needs to be more funding for terrorism. Orlando was left off the list this year once again," said Mina.

The Associated Press reports there are no new national restrictions on guns since the Pulse massacre. Gun bills before lawmakers in Florida -including a call for mental health screenings for people applying for concealed weapons permits, went nowhere.

Orlando resident Jackie Lewin sounded a note of resignation. She said, "It is what it is. We will fight that until we can't fight it anymore. Everyone is going to have guns."

The Orlando Sentinel reports there is a wider awareness of the LGBT community. Unity and support were words one heard a lot today.

Jennifer Rouch and her daughter, bedecked in a rainbow colored dress, came to Pulse to pay respects. Rouch told me, "Of course she was too young to understand, but she saw me crying and saw the rainbow flag on TV and said, 'Momma, the rainbow power can make everybody feel better.'

Orlando United. Today the community holds on to that bond, on the long road toward healing together.

