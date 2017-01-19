Website helps passengers find their belongings following Fort Laurderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For some passengers left stranded after the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the nightmare may not be over.

While officials say 95 percent of the 23 thousand items left behind at the airport have been returned, there's still people looking for theirs belongings.

A baggage consultant hired by the county has photographed and placed the unreturned items on a website for passengers to search and claim bags and personal items left at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Four Easy Steps to Claim Items

1. Log into www.global-bms.com.

2. Enter FLLbaggage as the username and Aviation as the password.

3. Search for your item using categories or see the entire list. View the photograph and read the item description.

4. After you identify your item, follow the instructions provided to claim it. Once the company can positively match the item to you, they will ship the item.