Video shows men shooting hooked hammerhead shark, smiling as it bleeds out

The men catch a shark and then shoot it, smiling as the hammerhead bleeds out in the water.
"This video tape speaks for itself. It is heinous," said Russ Rector, an animal rights activist.
Rector says the person who took this video sent it to him. It is now part of a state investigation.
"He didn't even have the knowledge, the courtesy, or the empathy to put the bullet in the shark's head. He shot the shark repeatedly in the gills."
A Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman says: "That video was forwarded to us as a result of the public outcry from the first shark dragging video. The video is being investigated and FWC can't confirm identities."