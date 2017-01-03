US Customs and Border Protection outage affects South Florida travelers

MIAMI, Fla. - A multi-state outage for Customs and Border Protection was affecting travelers at South Florida airports Monday evening. Just before 10 p.m., the system was back up and running.

Travelers reported being stuck in long lines at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

An official for MIA said passengers on more than 30 international flights that arrived after 6 p.m. were affected by the outage.

One traveler at MIA, Carlos Rico, told NBC 6 that two people passed out while waiting in line. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Customs to treat travelers complaining of heat, fatigue and exhaustion. Miami International Airport tweeted that its AC was on the coolest setting.

A spokerperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement regarding the outage:

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

