University of Florida prepares for possible alt-right speaker Richard Spencer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -The University of Florida is in talks with its police department, local law enforcement, and even the FBI when it comes to handling a tentative event which may host alt-right leader Richard Spencer.

"We're concerned about what might happen at the University of Florida and we're having to grapple with a lot of the same things our community is grappling with: Free speech versus our safe community," said Janine Sikes, the UF spokeswoman.

Last week, Spencer's group, the National Policy Institute, reached out to UF to rent space for a speech.

"We do not condone, we do not like Mr. Spencer's rhetoric," Sikes said.

Even so, an email sent by UF President Ken Fuchs over the weekend said UF may still have to rent the space, so they are working with the FDLE and FBI on security plans.

