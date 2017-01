BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Passengers and family members affected by the shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport can use a toll-free number for the latest information.

They can call the Broward County Call Center, toll free, at 866-435-9355. It will be open for extended hours Friday and until further notice.

A Family Assistance Center has been set up at the Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The telephone number of the hotel is 954-626-1700.