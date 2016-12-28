Three teens saved at sea after boat capsizes in Florida Keys

Three teen boys are lucky to be alive after they were rescued Tuesday from their capsized boat off Little Torch Key.

Photos from the rescue show the teens sitting atop the hull of the overturned vessel. Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the boys, ranging from 16 to 18-years old, were aboard a 22-foot rental boat when it began taking on water.

The trio was anchored in about 30 feet of water 2.5 miles offshore. Deputies said by the time the teen got the anchor line cut, the boat had taken on too much water and capsized.

One of the boys had a cell phone and called 911.

Marine Deputy James Hager and FWC official David Bingham responded to the teens' location and safely brought them back to shore.

