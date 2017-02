A Palm Beach County man is among three people accused of shattering display cases with hammers and stealing gold and diamonds from a Fort Lauderdale jewelry store.

Surveillance video recorded the scene that happened Monday around 4:15 p.m. at Nouri’s Hallmark and Jewelry Shop on North Federal Highway.

It shows three masked men with hammers breaking glass and removing valuables.

At one point the owner is seen tossing an office chair at the men.

They were in the store less than a minute.

Fort Lauderdale police made a traffic stop based on a description of the suspects’ vehicle and 25-year-old Devonte Black was taken into custody.

He’s from West Palm Beach, according to the Sun Sentinel and has been charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

The other two suspects are being sought.

If you have any information you are urged to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.