A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday evening, police said.

According to police, the victim, 15-year-old Logan Callisto, was walking near NW 106th Street and 6th Avenue when a vehicle drove by him and opened fire.

The teen was struck several times by bullets. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter, reacting to yet another youngster killed in the county:

A precious life in our community, stolen at age 15. Together we must refuse to allow the murders of our children to become the new normal. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 1, 2017

Tragedy strikes our community again with teenager killed in drive-by shooting. Unacceptable cowardice. Silence is complicit. #EnoughIsEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 1, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Story from our news partner NBCMiami