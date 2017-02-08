TAMPA, Fla. - Firefighters with the Tampa Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck at the intersection of Hillsborough and Dale Mabry on Wednesday morning.

While the garbage truck was making rounds, the waste management driver realized a man was inside calling for help. The man was sleeping in a Dumpster when the truck came along to collect the trash. The man was dumped into the garbage truck with the contents of the Dumpster.

Just after 6:45 a.m., the man was pulled from the garbage truck and is now receiving medical attention. His condition has not been released.