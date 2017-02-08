TAMPA, Fla. - Firefighters with the Tampa Fire Department rescued a man who was trapped inside of a garbage truck at the intersection of Hillsborough and Dale Mabry on Wednesday morning.
While the garbage truck was making rounds, the waste management driver realized a man was inside calling for help. The man was sleeping in a Dumpster when the truck came along to collect the trash. The man was dumped into the garbage truck with the contents of the Dumpster.
Just after 6:45 a.m., the man was pulled from the garbage truck and is now receiving medical attention. His condition has not been released.
Waste Management released a statement regarding the incident:
"We are thankful he was safely transported. We do want to REMIND individuals to stay clear of our containers and remain safe. We are proud of our driver for being aware of his surroundings.