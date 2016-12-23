Survey: Consumer confidence in Florida is surging

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Consumer confidence in Florida is surging to some of its highest levels since the Great Recession.

The monthly University of Florida consumer survey released Friday measured confidence at 97.2, which is nearly seven points higher than it was in November.

It's the highest level since March 2015 and the second highest mark since February 2004. The lowest index possible is a 2, and the highest is 150.

Researchers said Floridians are becoming more optimistic about their personal finances and whether it's a good time to buy a big-ticket item such as a car or an appliance.

Hector Sandoval of the Economic Analysis Program at UF's Bureau of Economic and Business Research said consumer sentiment is significantly higher compared with December 2015, so holiday sales should be expected to perform better than last year.

