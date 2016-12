MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. -

Miami-Dade police have arrested a man they say opened fire on an 18-year-old woman at a bus stop Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near Southwest 129th Place and 243rd Street shortly before 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting nearby.

According to investigators, the woman – identified as Jennavi Small – was walking with three men toward a bus stop when an argument started, resulting in Small being shot in the head.

Small was rushed to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Darius Trevar Chaney, fled the scene but was later caught, police said.

Chaney is facing charges of attempted felony murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.

Courtesy of our news partner at NBC Miami