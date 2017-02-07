South Florida family vanishes after DCF granted custody of 3 kids: Police

HIALEAH, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Hialeah family of five who disappeared after the Department of Children and Families was granted custody of three children.

Hialeah Police say it's believed parents Lester Pereira Sr. and Rosa Martinez Diaz fled with the children - 13-year-old Lester, 11-year-old Roselyn and 3-year-old Briana - and are hiding to avoid being separated.



DCF was granted custody of the children on January 27 but when workers went to their last known address at 2225 W. 60th Street, the entire family was gone. Officials with DCF then filed a missing persons report with Hialeah Police.

Officials didn't say why DCF was granted custody of the children.



Police said DCF is concerned for the safety and welfare of the children. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

