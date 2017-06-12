Small plane makes emergency landing on Alligator Alley

A small plane made an emergency landing on Alligator Alley just west of the Broward County line Monday morning.

The small plane landed on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 53, in Big Cypress National Preserve in Collier County.

No one was injured and the plane was moved to the median so traffic could get by.

It's unknown why the plane was forced to land.

Story from our news partner NBCMiami