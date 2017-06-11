Small plane crashes into car near Florida church; 1 injured

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot in central Florida injuring the pilot.

Polk County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page the plane went down Sunday and crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow.

The agency says the pilot, a male, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Photographs posted by the fire agency showed an overturned white SUV with a wreckage of a single-engine aircraft on top of it.

There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.