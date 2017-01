You could say Sgt. Debra Clatyon's and her sister Nikkie Huey Young never really grew up, "We were on the phone like teenagers," she says.

It was her sister's boisterous way that kept the two young at heart.

Oh! Big, bright, beautiful personality that she carted. You know, the energy," Nikkie says. "Full of love."



Monday morning, police say Nikkie's sister approached 41-year-old Markeith Loyd in a Walmart parking lot. Loyd was wanted for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend.



"Her job was to serve and protect but in her heart her job was to make a difference," she says about her sister.



Clayton told him to stop but instead he shot her dead and disappeared. A second memorial was set up there.



"She was doing her job, that's what it means to me. It means she touched lives doing her job," Nikkie says.

This is Sgt. Debra Clayton's patrol unit next to a wreath parked outside Orlando Police HQ. pic.twitter.com/93A04AO6Y8 — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) January 10, 2017



Shelia Riley didn't know her personally but knew she was an active community member who volunteered often in the city she loved.

"It happened on my birthday. Yesterday. And I will always remember Sgt. Clayton. I gave her one of my birthday roses," Shelia says.



While pictures are the only reminder left of that radiant smile, Nikkie knows it's only a matter of time before she'll get the closure that she needs.



That Orlando needs.



"Justice will be served. That's it. That was her job. She died doing her job. Protecting and serving the community," Nikkie says.