ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Shoppers are laying flowers, teddy bears and candles in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store where an Orlando police sergeant was gunned down as she approached a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

More than two dozen bouquets were displayed Tuesday morning in the parking lot outside a Wal-Mart in northwest Orlando where Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed the day before.

Shoppers stopped by to take photos or say a prayer.

Shopper Hal Shore says in his opinion, Clayton's death is a reminder that there is a "war" against police officers in the United States.

Law enforcement officers spent a second day searching for the suspect wanted in Clayton's murder.