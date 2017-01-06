Senator Bill Nelson: Airport gunman was carrying military ID

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the Fort Lauderdale airport gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it's not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.

BREAKING: Family confirms this is Esteban Santiago, the alleged Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter https://t.co/BfC8GDwEsX pic.twitter.com/qnd52erJTY — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 6, 2017

Nelson did not spell the name for reporters during a news conference Friday. Nelson says the baggage claim area is a "soft target." The airport had initially reported an "incident" in the baggage claim area.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.

RELATED: SEVERAL SHOT AT FORT LAUDERDALE/HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Nelson says a motive still hasn't been determined.