Senator Bill Nelson: Airport gunman was carrying military ID

Associated Press
3:02 PM, Jan 6, 2017
6:04 PM, Jan 6, 2017

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the Fort Lauderdale airport gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it's not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.

WPTV

Authorities say multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

nbc 6 miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says the Fort Lauderdale airport gunman was carrying a military ID with the name Esteban Santiago, though it's not clear if it belonged to him or to someone else.

Nelson did not spell the name for reporters during a news conference Friday. Nelson says the baggage claim area is a "soft target." The airport had initially reported an "incident" in the baggage claim area.

Authorities say five people were killed and eight wounded in the shooting.

RELATED: SEVERAL SHOT AT FORT LAUDERDALE/HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Nelson says a motive still hasn't been determined.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top