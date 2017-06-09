Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise remains closed Friday due to flooding

For the third straight day, shoppers will not have a chance to buy items at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The Sunrise mega mall’s shopping hotline confirmed that it will remain closed Friday due to flooding from the massive rainfall this week. The mall plans to open Saturday at 10 a.m. if conditions allow for it.

Sawgrass Mills has been closed since Wednesday when overnight rain caused flooding of the parking lot and surrounding areas – leaving cars and passengers stranded. The area has received close to a foot of rain since Monday.

Sawgrass Mills released this statement: Sawgrass Mills will remain closed today and will reopen tomorrow, June 10 at 10 a.m. We are pleased to see water levels receding along our access roads and exterior parking lots, ensuring easy entry once again into the mall. For more information on Sawgrass Mills, please call 954-846-2350 or visit www.sawgrassmills.com. You may also find us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/SawgrassMills, or follow us on Twitter and on Instagram at @ShopSawgrass.

