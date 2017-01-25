Sarah Evans: Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

TAVARES, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Florida girl.

Sarah Evans was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 2000 block of Bracknell Forest Trail in Tavares, Florida.

Sarah was wearing a purple tank top, camo pants, black flip flops and dark blue or black backpack.

She is described as 5 foot tall weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She has freckles on her face and an anchor tattoo on her right forearm that extends from her wrist to her elbow.

Officials say Sarah is possibly headed to the International Drive area in Orlando.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FDLE at 1-800-FL-MISSING, the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6200 or 911.