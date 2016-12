ORLANDO, Fla. - (WFTV/CNN) - A Canadian man accused of forcing his way onto the tarmac at Orlando International Airport, hijacking a luggage cart and driving it across several active runways had some advice as he left jail Monday.

Officials at the airport said the man, Richard Hogh, was kicked off of a flight Friday for claiming he was a pilot and insisting to be seated in first class.

Once off the plane, airport officials say he took an elevator to the tarmac, took off his pants and started driving a baggage-tug. He was eventually captured and arrested.

On Monday, he bonded out of jail and seemed to indicate the incident was drug-related.

Reporters: "Is there anything you want to say about this incident?"

Hogh: "Don't do crystal meth... Don't do crystal meth. Don't ruin your life, kids. Don't do crystal meth."

The incident caused a "ground hold" for jetliners in the immediate area, but it didn't cause any flight delays.

Hogh is charged with grand theft and trespassing.