Report: Lack of command stymied response to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- A report shows that there was a command and communications breakdown among law enforcement during January's deadly shooting at a Florida airport.

The report released Tuesday by Broward County showed that no one from law enforcement took charge after the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Five people died and six were wounded.

The report says the lack of having anyone in charge led to confusion among officers who responded. The hundreds of officers on scene eventually overwhelmed the radio system, causing problems with communication.

Authorities say Esteban Santiago flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale and opened fire in a crowded baggage claim area.

His trial has been delayed until at least January as prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty.