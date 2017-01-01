Report: Deputy speeding to non-emergency call before crash

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) -- A traffic crash report shows that a Volusia County Sheriff's deputy involved in a four-vehicle crash had been speeding 80 mph in a 45-mph zone to a non-emergency call when the collision occurred.

Edgewater police Capt. Joe Mahoney told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that two people in one of the cars struck by Deputy Cory Freeburn's vehicle were seriously injured in the Dec. 20 crash.

According to a traffic crash report released Friday, Freeburn's vehicle first struck one car that was attempting to cross his lane of traffic. Freeburn's vehicle then traveled across the grassy median and struck two more vehicles.

Edgewater police are investigating the crash.

According to the News-Journal, the sheriff's office placed Freeburn on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

------