Rapper Chief Keef arrested in Miami Beach after cops allegedly find sizzurp in car

Rapper Chief Keef was arrested in Miami Beach on Saturday after police discovered "sizzurp" in his green McLaren, according to a police report.

Miami Beach officers witnessed Cortez McElrath jump out the passenger seat of Keef's car and go to a gray Altima where he allegedly handed someone "a bag with a green leafy substance," according to the report.



Upon seeing police, McElrath ran back and tried to get into the McLaren. Officers immediately placed McElrath in handcuffs and held the 21-year-old Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, at Tazer point.

The rapper had "bloodshot watery droopy eyes and mush mouth," the police report said. The report goes on to say he had a cup filled with a syrupy liquid known as "sizzurp," which is also known as "lean" or "purple drank." The liquid is a mixture of codeine-based prescription cough syrup, soda and jollyranchers.



Authorities detained and transported the young rapper and four others to Miami Beach Police headquarters for processing.

The Miami Herald reports Chief Keef faces a DUI charge.

