The python hunt in the Everglades will be back later in June and it will include two additional counties.

Board members with South Florida Water Management District gave the green light Thursday morning.

The program now expands to Collier and Broward counties. It was previously only in Miami-Dade.

The new hunt starts June 17 and runs through the summer to the end of September.

More than 150 snakes and two thousand eggs were caught in the first hunt.