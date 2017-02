TAMPA, Fla. - Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Friday that President Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base on Monday to visit Central Operations Command and Special Operations Command headquarters.

President Trump will receive command briefings from both central command and special operations during his visit.

RELATED | President Trump to visit Palm Beach this weekend

The president will have lunch with enlisted troops and then address the troops.

Press Secretary Spicer says General Dunford and Flynn will also attend.