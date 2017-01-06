President-elect, officials react to Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport shooting

In the moments after a deadly shooting inside Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, state and local officials responded to the incident.

 A county official says the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter pulled a gun out of a checked bag, loaded in a bathroom and started shooting, killing five people and wounding at least eight.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler issued a statement saying the city was working with Broward County and federal officials to help with the investigation and providing aid to those shot, will adding that the thoughts and prayers of the city are with those affected.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is in route to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed on the situation, while U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that he was praying for the victims, as did President-elect Donald Trump.

 

 

