President-elect, officials react to Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood Airport shooting

In the moments after a deadly shooting inside Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, state and local officials responded to the incident.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler issued a statement saying the city was working with Broward County and federal officials to help with the investigation and providing aid to those shot, will adding that the thoughts and prayers of the city are with those affected.

RELATED: SEVERAL SHOT AT FORT LAUDERDALE/HOLLYWOOD AIRPORT

Florida Governor Rick Scott is in route to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed on the situation, while U.S. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that he was praying for the victims, as did President-elect Donald Trump.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Praying for the victims and everyone at the #FortLauderdale airport. #FLL — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2017

Story from our news partner NBCMiami