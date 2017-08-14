Powerball jackpot hits $430 million

The POWERBALL® jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 has hit $430 million.

“The excitement is growing statewide and across the nation,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell. “This POWERBALL jackpot is not only a life-changing opportunity for any person, but it has already generated more than $28 million to Florida students and schools.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million.

If a ticket matches all numbers drawn, the jackpot winner will have 60 days to claim their prize. The cash option will be an estimated $273.4 million dollars. All other winners will have 180 days to claim their prize.

Wednesday night's POWERBALL drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET. You must purchase your tickets by 10:00 p.m. ET to be eligible for the drawing.