Police: Officer shot South Florida man barricaded in bedroom

8:35 AM, Jun 11, 2017
MIAMI (AP) -- Police say an officer fatally shot a South Florida man who had barricaded himself in a bedroom and told his wife he wanted to have a shootout with authorities.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release that 82-year-old Thomas Brendecke was shot and killed late Friday after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Police say Brendecke's wife told officers her husband had been drinking, and that he was armed with a gun.

Police say negotiators were called in and tried to make contact with Brendecke before shots were fired and he was struck.

Brendecke, who is white, was pronounced dead at a hospital; the identity of the officer, a nearly 18-year veteran, was not released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

