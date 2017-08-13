Police officer shoots and kills man stabbing woman near Miami Lakes Middle School

A Miami police officer shot and killed a man stabbing a woman in Miami Lakes Sunday morning, authorities say.

According to Javier Ortiz, president of Miami Fraternal Order of Police, the rookie officer was heading home from work when he witnessed a woman being stabbed near Miami Lakes Middle School.

"On behalf of the officer, he did everything possible to save this woman," Ortiz said. "On behalf of the FOP, there is no doubt in our mind that when the investigation is completed, this officer will be declared a hero."

The woman was transported by helicopter to Ryder Trauma Center, according to Miami-Dade Fire spokesperson Felipe Lay.

"If it wasn't for the swift actions of this officer, there is no doubt in my mind that we would not have had just one homicide here, we would've had a victim that was tragically killed," Ortiz said.

Officials have not released any other details.

Story courtesy of our news partners at NBCMiami.com.