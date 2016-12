PLANT CITY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Central Florida boy is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the abdomen Monday by a man who was allegedly assaulting his mother.

Police said Ricardo Gonzales, 42, was reportedly assaulting and verbally threatening April Masias, 32.

Gonzales is accused of placing a gun to her head and firing one round into the ground.

Masias' teenage son heard the gunshot from another room and was scared that his mother had been shot. He confronted Gonzales for reportedly assaulting his mother.

Police said Gonzales then struck the teen in the head with the gun and then shot the teen in the abdomen, firing one round.

Gonzales was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated child abuse.