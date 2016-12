FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Officials at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said Thursday morning that repairs were made overnight after a partial internet outage.

A tweet said systems are coming back on line gradually after the outage affected the check-in process for some airlines and SunPass usage for parking lots.

Repairs to our communications infrastructure have been made. Systems are coming back on line gradually. Thank you for your patience. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) December 22, 2016

The airlines that were affected had to manually process passengers, causing longer lines for check-in.

Impacted airlines included Azul, Norwegian, Emirates, Sprit and Allegiant.