Panhandle parents warned about coyote sightings near school

HILAND PARK, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities in Florida's Panhandle are warning parents and neighbors about coyote sightings near an elementary school.

Bay District Schools officials notified the public Friday that there had been several coyote sightings near Hiland Park Elementary School.

District safety and security chief Mike Jones tells The News Herald (http://bit.ly/2hFhWlr ) that he's been unable to find a trapper to remove coyotes near the school.

But district officials said trapping one nuisance coyote may not solve the problem because other coyotes may still be attracted to the area.

Officials urged parents and residents to secure garbage, pet food and other edible items that may lure coyotes. They also said coyotes generally aren't a threat to people and can be scared away with yelling or other loud noises or by throwing rocks.

