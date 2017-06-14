LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man is suing his friend for misleading him on the value of his $1 million lottery ticket, and for pocketing the proceeds after helping him cash it in.

The Lakeland Ledger reports 45-year-old John Rhoades asked his 28-year-old friend Tyler Scott for help after realizing the scratch-off ticket he bought in April was a winner. Rhoades says he didn't know how much the ticket was worth or how to cash it in.

The lawsuit says Scott told Rhoades it was worth $100,000. Rhoades agreed to give Scott $10,000 if he would cash it for him. Then Rhoades noticed Scott had purchased a new truck and was spending lots of money. The lawsuit was filed in Polk County.

Rhoades' girlfriend later discovered the ticket was worth $1 million.