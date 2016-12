TAMPA, Fla. - There was a heavy police presence on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa early Wednesday morning after a naked man reportedly ran through traffic and jumped on cars in the roadway.

Southbound lanes of Dale Mabry were closed around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The man was seen banging his head against a vehicle in the roadway.

Multiple officers responded to subdue the man who they say was behaving irrationally.

Tampa police have confirmed the man died after being transported to the hospital.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

1. Naked man runs on Dale Mabry, 2. Smashed head on car windows, 3. Subdued, 4. Died at hospital, 5. No word on identity yet pic.twitter.com/9FGs5jJn6T — Isabel Rosales (@WFTSisabel) December 28, 2016