More than 20 Pasco homes damaged by storms

HUDSON, Fla. - Strong winds and rain damaged more than 20 homes in Pasco County Sunday evening.

Pasco County Emergency Operations says most of the damage was minor, including awnings blown down, minor roof damage and trees down.

One homeowner in New Port Richey had a 35-foot-tall tree crash to the ground and completely uproot. A neighbor describes the sound.

"Boom! Pretty much," he said.

He jumped out of bed to make sure everyone was okay.

"It could have been very dangerous because this is a highly-trafficked part of the street," he said.

In Hudson, Sea Ranch Drive saw more than 12 inches of flood water. Cars still continued to drive through.

One woman said her home had just flooded for the fifth time.

"When it started coming in the house, that's when I really started to panic," she said.

Pasco County Emergency Operations said there are still various law enforcement, fire crews and public works crews out assessing and helping deal with the minor damage.

Road near New Port Richey Coast partially flooded out (near Robert Rees Park) #weather @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/iDQhSC30kv — Lauren Rozyla-Wong (@LaurenRozyla) January 23, 2017