UPDATE:

Due to outstanding detective work, the missing 12 YO twins from CS are now home safely, investigation is ongoing nothing further. pic.twitter.com/8KMNnVz10o — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) June 9, 2017

EARLIER:

Coral Springs police are looking for missing twin sisters who might be in the West Palm Beach area, or possibly heading to New York City.

Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam were last seen Tuesday morning near NW 85th Ave and NW 35th Street.

They are described as approximately 5'2", 105 lbs., with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Coral Springs Police Department non-emergency number 954-344-1800, and ask for Detective Michelle Kull.