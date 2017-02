A 2-year-old boy who went missing from Fort Lauderdale Tuesday has been found safe with his mother, police said.

Bryce Bryan had been last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Northwest 3rd Court and may be in the company of 21-year-old Nikitrius Davis, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said.



Fort Lauderdale Police later confirmed that they were found safe and were in good condition.

No other information was immediately known.

